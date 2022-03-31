BiFi (BIFI) Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week

BiFi (BIFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, BiFi has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $102,282.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00207644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00028998 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.96 or 0.00413419 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00053107 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

