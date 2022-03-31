Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Short Interest Down 18.8% in March

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BSKYU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,123. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. Big Sky Growth Partners has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSKYU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 62,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 17,409 shares during the period.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

