Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Update

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPTH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 38,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,993. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $27.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

