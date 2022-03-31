BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 390,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of BLFS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.05. 1,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $938.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $513,812.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,857 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $269,495.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,195 shares of company stock worth $3,541,027. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,693 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $950,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLFS. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.