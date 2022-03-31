Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.0422 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $778,057.33 and approximately $38.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

