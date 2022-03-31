Bitcoin Private 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $480.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00007499 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $16.00 million and approximately $480.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.09 or 0.00395034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00091093 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00105632 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

