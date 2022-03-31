Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.85

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.85 and last traded at $76.85, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKH shares. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 404,234 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,561,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,160,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 999,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Black Hills by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,105,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

