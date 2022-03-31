Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.61

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 11340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 242,475 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.