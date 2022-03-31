BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BOE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 343,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,995. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.
