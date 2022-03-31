BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,112 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 38.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 132,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 36,633 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 525,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MHD stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.