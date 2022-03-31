Blockmason Credit Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $38.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $290,715.32 and approximately $38.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

