Blockzero Labs Trading Up 21.5% Over Last Week (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $3.12 million and $332,728.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

