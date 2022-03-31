BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BLUA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 34,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,149. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition during the second quarter worth $83,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 21.3% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

