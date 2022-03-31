BMO Capital Markets Increases Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$163.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

Shares of BMO traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $118.40. The stock had a trading volume of 75,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.72. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,334,000 after purchasing an additional 363,203 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after purchasing an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,941,000 after acquiring an additional 136,276 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,318,000 after buying an additional 514,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

