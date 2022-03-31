BOMB Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $282,562.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,467.47 or 1.00102103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00063373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002101 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,613 coins and its circulating supply is 893,825 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

