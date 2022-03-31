Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Down 19.3% in March

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 806,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 455,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BKNG traded down $43.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,327.99. 246,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,358. The stock has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,312.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2,358.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking will post 86.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $318,101,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Barclays cut their target price on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,734.74.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.