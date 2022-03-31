BoringDAO (BOR) Price Down 31.4% This Week

BoringDAO (BOR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $57.27 million and approximately $63,118.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $398.72 or 0.00872356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00036964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00106903 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

