Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Update

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 171.9 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.11.

OTCMKTS BYDGF traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.04. 165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.38. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $111.94 and a 52 week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

