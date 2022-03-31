Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BXBLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brambles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brambles in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brambles from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of BXBLY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,242. Brambles has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.63%.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

