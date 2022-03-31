Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRZE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.47. 857,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57. Braze has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

