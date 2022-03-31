Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $515.00

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.75) and last traded at GBX 511.40 ($6.70), with a volume of 1900466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($4.17).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRW. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.63) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.63) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 417 ($5.46).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 307.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 347.40.

In other news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.91), for a total value of £62,565 ($81,955.72). Also, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,542 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £4,965.24 ($6,504.11). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,376.

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.