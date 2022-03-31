Bridge Oracle One Day Volume Reaches $1.90 Million (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded up 6,434.7% against the US dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be purchased for $0.0850 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $680.45 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00046993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.99 or 0.07096809 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,888.31 or 0.99804342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00053455 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle launched on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

