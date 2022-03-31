Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRX. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,329. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.