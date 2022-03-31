Brokerages Anticipate Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.88. Exelon posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exelon.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EXC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.81. 81,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,069,324. Exelon has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $47.25.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

