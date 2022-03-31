Brokerages Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $796.29 Million

Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $796.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $792.60 million to $800.34 million. Match Group reported sales of $667.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Wedbush decreased their target price on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 889,561 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,454,000 after acquiring an additional 513,954 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,597,000 after acquiring an additional 300,318 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH stock opened at $110.72 on Thursday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.62.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

