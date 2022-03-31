Brokerages Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) will post $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.98. Moelis & Company reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MC stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.25. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

