Brokerages Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.37. Old National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 105,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 445,009 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,855,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 155,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

