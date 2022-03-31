Brokerages Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) to Post $1.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PepsiCo.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
