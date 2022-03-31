Brokerages Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.96. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $4.32 on Thursday, hitting $121.05. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,039. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

