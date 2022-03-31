Brokerages Expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. Builders FirstSource reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $10.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
