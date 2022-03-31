Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of Brookfield Renewable worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEPC opened at $43.39 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

