BSCPAD Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.00 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $57.00 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001572 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00046994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.98 or 0.07118670 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,829.95 or 1.00138316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00053284 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.