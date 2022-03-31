BUX Token Hits One Day Volume of $616,975.00 (BUX)

BUX Token (BUX) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. BUX Token has a market capitalization of $24.17 million and approximately $616,975.00 worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUX Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000926 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BUX Token has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00037169 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00107203 BTC.

BUX Token Profile

BUX Token (BUX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2019. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . BUX Token’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto . BUX Token’s official message board is getbux.com/blog . The Reddit community for BUX Token is https://reddit.com/r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockport is a social crypto exchange based on a hybrid-decentralized architecture. It allows users to trade on multiple public exchanges while keeping their own private keys. BPT tokens are ERC-20 tokens based on Ethereum. They allow users to copy or follow other members' trading activities. The Blockport Token (BPT) has moved from Ethereum to the Binance Smart Chain and Blockport renamed into BUX (BUX) BUX is an European neobroker and has been making it easy and affordable for Europeans to do more with their money since 2014. By taking down the barriers to the financial markets and disrupting the trading experience, we’re helping new generations of investors and traders to discover the world of the financial markets. BUX’s flagship platform, BUX Zero, is making commission-free investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the brands and companies they care about. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France and Belgium. The full range of BUX products, including BUX Crypto and BUX X, are available across 9 countries in Europe. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company is backed by Holtzbrinck Ventures, Velocity Capital, Orange Growth Capital and Initial Capital. “

Buying and Selling BUX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

