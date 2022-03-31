BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Update

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,849,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,374,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYTS opened at $9.77 on Thursday. BYTE Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

