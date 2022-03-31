CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. cut their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get CalAmp alerts:

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,231,000 after buying an additional 693,157 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 594.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 522,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,510,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 238,938 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 326,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 217,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CAMP stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $258.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

About CalAmp (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.