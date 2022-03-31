CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. cut their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CAMP stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $258.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
About CalAmp (Get Rating)
CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.
