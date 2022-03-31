Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 18,296 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 561,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.89. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

