Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Parsons worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Parsons by 167.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Parsons by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 233,479 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Parsons by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,221,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,058,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 109.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

PSN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 415,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Parsons’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

