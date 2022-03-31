Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,432 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Rambus worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 77,182 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2,272.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 199,385 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 119.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 24,999 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,073 shares of company stock worth $2,869,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of RMBS stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,894. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

