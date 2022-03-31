Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $2.64 Million in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.32% of HealthStream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth $84,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of HSTM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.92. 200,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $616.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.48. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.