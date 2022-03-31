Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.26% of Hawaiian worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hawaiian by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:HA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 886,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.