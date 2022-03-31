Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of HealthEquity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 44,818 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,708,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,590,000 after acquiring an additional 114,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 195,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.25, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $84.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.