Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases New Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of U.S. Physical Therapy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

USPH traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.45. The company had a trading volume of 63,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,308. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $123.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

