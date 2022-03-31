Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 512.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 94,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 79,397 shares during the period. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $54.95. 109,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

