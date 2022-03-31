Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 18,972 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,972 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMI. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 153.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20,175.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.68. 290,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,250. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $53.48.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,817 shares of company stock worth $990,517 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.