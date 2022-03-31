Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 42,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,925. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.92. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $396.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

