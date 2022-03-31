Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 69,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

CATC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATC stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,573. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.12. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $78.39 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The company has a market cap of $597.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

