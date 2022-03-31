Cameco (TSE:CCO) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$33.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCO. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.55.

Shares of CCO traded up C$2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$37.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,803. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.27. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$19.50 and a 12-month high of C$37.98.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total value of C$485,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,270 shares in the company, valued at C$2,258,797.80. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416 over the last three months.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

