Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Price Target to C$8.50

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:EPRXF remained flat at $2.30 on Thursday.
About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals
