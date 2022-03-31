Canaccord Genuity Group Raises K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$10.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KNTNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on K92 Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of KNTNF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 113,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,854. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

