Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$77.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.05.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$78.45. 1,303,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,496,620. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.66. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$36.23 and a 12 month high of C$80.13.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.78, for a total value of C$153,560.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,960,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,004,348.48. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,394 shares of company stock valued at $15,522,384.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

